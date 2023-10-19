American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of American Tower worth $204,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

