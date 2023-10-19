Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,967. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

