ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 6,242 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,242 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $360,662.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,242,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,063 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $761,703.53.

On Friday, October 13th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,937 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $687,332.46.

On Monday, September 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 8,425 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $519,317.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,242 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $1,020,160.02.

On Monday, August 28th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 25,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,500.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,705,473.50.

On Friday, July 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $604,440.00.

ANIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.31. 170,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,185. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 539,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

