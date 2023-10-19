Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $28,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 987,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,029. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

