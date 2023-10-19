Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,975 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $13.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $563.72. The stock had a trading volume of 477,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,130. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.62 and its 200-day moving average is $537.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $347.29 and a one year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.