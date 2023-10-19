Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,759. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.