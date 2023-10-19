Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $103,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.1% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $884.62. 1,177,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $854.00 and its 200 day moving average is $797.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.14 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

