Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 12,638 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.69. 4,550,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

