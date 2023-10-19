Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 206.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $627.16. 531,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,169. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $569.28 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $669.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

