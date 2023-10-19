Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price Down 6.2%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.83). Approximately 5,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 13,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.89).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.83 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

