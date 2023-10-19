ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0519

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. ASD has a market cap of $34.27 million and $1.59 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,720.95 or 1.00058804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00012642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05217708 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,593,986.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.