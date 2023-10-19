Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.51- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.51 EPS.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $189.60. 181,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.06. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $260.98. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $834,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

