Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.60. 181,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,026. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $260.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.06. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -116.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,022,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

