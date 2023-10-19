Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,773,000 after acquiring an additional 921,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.37. 232,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

