Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading Up 33.3%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 234,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 59,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

