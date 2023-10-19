AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 2,716,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,198,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Up 9.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.