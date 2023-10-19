B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.78 on November 24th

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance
Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.54 million, a P/E ratio of 579.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 359.43. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 292.50 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.23).
B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile
