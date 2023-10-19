B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.78 on November 24th

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.54 million, a P/E ratio of 579.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 359.43. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 292.50 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.23).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

