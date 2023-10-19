B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
RILYP opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.05.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
