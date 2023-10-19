Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $182.29

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.29 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.11). Bango shares last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 51,811 shares changing hands.

Bango Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £132.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,888.88 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bango

In other Bango news, insider Matthew Jonathan Garner purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £1,800 ($2,198.61). 33.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

