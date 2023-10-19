Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,941,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,966,008. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

