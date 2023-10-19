Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,928,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,437,000 after buying an additional 5,638,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

