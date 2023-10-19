Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,150,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847,328. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Delta Accumulation LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9,029.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

