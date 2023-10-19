Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 1.3 %

BHB stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $373.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.83. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

