Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 11.71%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1,173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

