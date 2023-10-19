Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.12

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 1362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.96 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.