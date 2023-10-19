BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,464 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,094,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,882,350. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $177.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.