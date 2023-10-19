BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,799. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

