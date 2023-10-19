BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $14.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $592.73. 2,488,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $562.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $562.91 and its 200-day moving average is $477.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

