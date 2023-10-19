BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $138.78. 2,807,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

