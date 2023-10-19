BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after buying an additional 784,085 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

