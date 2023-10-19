Beldex (BDX) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $171.82 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.57 or 0.05456666 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,701,905 coins and its circulating supply is 5,659,281,912 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

