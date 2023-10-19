Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for 0.7% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,744,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.37. 374,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

