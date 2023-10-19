Bitcoin Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $28,742.21 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $561.00 billion and approximately $13.77 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00796430 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00150732 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013113 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000285 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,518,400 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.