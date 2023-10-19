Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Buys $936,000.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,517,839 shares in the company, valued at $19,931,743.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BDTX stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 643,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,936. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,135,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after buying an additional 2,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 195,562.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,507 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 935,850 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 322.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 908,963 shares during the last quarter.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

