BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,459,946.65 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 213,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,946.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,215,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,710,744.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,776.78.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $743,315.73.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,312.36.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 454,475 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $3,135,877.50.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,157,379.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15.

On Thursday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,308,865.05.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 956,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,395. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

