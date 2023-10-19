BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 328,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 45,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.81. 471,454 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.