BMO Capital Markets Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $28.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.43. 6,371,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. Alcoa has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

