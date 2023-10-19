BMO Capital Markets Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $40.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

