BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Shares Up 0.1%

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.73 and last traded at C$11.72. 13,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 7,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.71.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.88.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

