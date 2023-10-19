Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $28.49 on Thursday, reaching $2,821.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,322. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,760.02 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,091.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,848.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.