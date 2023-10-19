BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 3,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

BranchOut Food Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BranchOut Food

About BranchOut Food

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. ( NASDAQ:BOF Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.