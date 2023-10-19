BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 3,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54.
BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.
BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.
