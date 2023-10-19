BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.94

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 59935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $703.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.77%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

