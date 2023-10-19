Cairn Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

AYI traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $168.63. 68,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

