Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,027,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,280,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.04. 540,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,108. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $95.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

