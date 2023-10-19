Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 3.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 357,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,242. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.