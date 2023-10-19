Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LYB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.45. 185,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.