Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.45. 185,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

