California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in California BanCorp by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

California BanCorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $168.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

