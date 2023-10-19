Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 96,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 234,203 shares.The stock last traded at $55.61 and had previously closed at $58.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

