Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $138.93

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$138.93 and last traded at C$138.97, with a volume of 54539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.86.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$166.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$150.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.52.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

