Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $138.93

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$138.93 and last traded at C$138.97, with a volume of 54539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$166.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.13.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Price Performance
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.