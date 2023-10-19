CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Down 22.2%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) was down 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 108,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 78,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 15.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 244 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

